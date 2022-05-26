shooting

Woman struck by stray bullet inside West Oak Lane home, teen shot outside

Bullets flew into the home hitting a 31-year-old woman.
By
Woman struck by stray bullet inside Philly home, teen shot outside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot by a stray bullet while she was inside her home with her young daughter in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5700 block of North Lambert Street, near LaSalle University.

Police say a 17-year-old male was shot in the back outside the home.

Then bullets flew into the home hitting the 31-year-old woman.

Flying glass injured her 4-year-old child, police said. The girl suffered a hand injury.

All three were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

