2 men dead after double shooting in Wynnefield section of Philadelphia

"You look out your window and there's a body there in the middle of the street," recalled one neighbor.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood.

"I heard somebody scream 'ah' like he got hit. And we jumped out the bed, told my wife 'get down on the floor,'" said neighbor Rashid Underwood.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North Ruby Street.

That's where a 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were found shot.

"The gunshots were so loud it seemed like it was in the house," said Underwood.

One man died at the scene and the other died in the hospital, police said.

"Three o'clock in the morning people got to go work the next day. You look out your window and there's a body there in the middle of the street. I mean it ruins the day. I didn't even go to work today because my family is so distraught," said Underwood.

Police said at the scene they found a stolen 9mm gun, welder's gloves and a spark plug, items possibly used to break into cars.

Residents said they were shocked this happened in their quiet neighborhood.

"If you look at every yard around here there's like a lot of kids toys and stuff," said Mike Lawrence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

