Smoke shop armed robbery suspect shot to death, victim hospitalized in Olney: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robbery attempt inside a Philadelphia smoke shop ended with the alleged suspect being shot to death, another man hospitalized and a third person being sought, according to police.Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Tuesday to the shop on the 5300 block of 5th Street in Olney for the report of a shooting.Once there, police found no shooting victims, but blood at the site, as well as two spent shell cases inside the store."Clearly a shooting scene," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police interviewed employees of the shop who said there was a robbery and were able to give a description of the suspect.While responding to the smoke shop, police received another call of a shooting victim found inside a Toyota on the 400 block of West Olney Avenue, two and a half blocks from the smoke shop.Officers who arrived at the scene discovered a man, appearing to be in his early 20s, in the passenger seat of the Toyota with gunshot wounds to his upper thigh and groin area.Police said the vehicle was parked crooked on the curb with its doors open.The Toyota was stolen last week, police confirmed.Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Small said he matched the description of the robbery suspect."We believe while that robbery is taking place, someone fired shots striking the preparator who is the male inside the Toyota who was pronounced dead. That's our preliminary information," Small said.Police soon learned a 36-year-old male had been driven to Einstein Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was listed in stable condition."At this point, we believe there was a robbery inside the smoke shop - possibly the tables were turned on the robber," Small said.A 45-year-old man who was the 36-year-old man was being questioned by police as another witness.Small said the entire incident was caught on the store's surveillance cameras.Police are still searching for the person who drove the robbery suspect in the Toyota before abandoning the vehicle with the man still inside bleeding.At this time, police don't believe any of the store's employees were involved in the shooting.