Road crews in Philadelphia in a race against heavy snowfall, high winds

The city said it was focusing on snow emergency routes. They say the goal is not to keep streets clear, but passable.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Road crews in Philadelphia had their hands full trying to stay ahead of the snow on Saturday morning.

The heavy snowfall combined with drifting snow from high winds made it a tough battle.

Action News reporter Beccah Hendrickson was in Spring Garden and found plow trucks passing by every few minutes as 22nd and Pennsylvania Avenue.

It wasn't just road crews having a tough time out there as the nor'easter struck.



Drenard Mitchell told us he regretted wearing sneakers for his walk to work.

"I walked all the way from Brewerytown to here," he said. "It was rough. The snow wasn't shoveled up so I was walking in sneakers in the snow."

One bold golfer said he's not letting the weather slow down his game.

"I moved here from Texas a couple of years ago and I used to be able to golf year-round," Kirk Clark said. "I'm just trying to replicate that."
