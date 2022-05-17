2 men charged in Wissinoming convenience store shooting, attempted robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery at a Philadelphia convenience store.
Resean Lewis, 25, and William McIntyre, 27, both of Philadelphia, are charged with attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and carrying and discharging a firearm during the Feb. 1, 2022, incident.
It happened around 3:50 a.m. inside Big A LLC variety store on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue in Wissinoming.
Officials said Lewis went behind the counter armed with what appeared to be a Tec9 style firearm and announced a robbery. McIntyre followed, armed with a pistol.
The store manager had his dog with him in the store at the time, and when the dog realized that Lewis had come back to the employee area, it jumped up and distracted him, giving a female store clerk a chance to draw a weapon, investigators said.
The clerk shot Lewis multiple times. McIntyre returned fire and struck the store clerk multiple times.
The clerk was treated at an area hospital.
Lewis and McIntyre made their initial appearances in federal court on Tuesday and were detained pending trial.
If convicted, the suspects face a maximum possible sentence of life in prison, and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
