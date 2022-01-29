Philadelphia Streets Department prepares for winter snow storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tow trucks raced to clear snow emergency routes for snowplows ahead of the winter storm, set to impact the Philadelphia surrounding area.In Hunting Park, the Philadelphia Streets Department deployed more than 440 pieces of equipment that's responsible for more than 2,500 miles of streets and highways.Chief highway engineer Steve Lorenz of the Philadelphia Streets Department says the biggest challenge over the next 24 hours will be the heavier snow that lands overnight."The heavier snow overnight.. and not so much the colder temperature and freezing to the highway, but the (snow) drifting," said Lorenz.Inclement weather triggered a snow emergency across the city.At Philadelphia International Airport, the board spelled out delays and cancellations ahead of the storm.Meanwhile, outreach workers are racing to get those most vulnerable indoors."We're in a code blue right now. We're not discharging," said Zak Krone, operations associate of Our Brother's Place.Local city shelters said they are packed with intakes.