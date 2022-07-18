inside story

How will Philadelphia's summer curfew for teens impact gun violence, crime?

By and Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed Philadelphia Councilperson Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Captain Krista Dahl-Campbell, Commanding Officer of the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia to discuss the citywide summer curfew for teens in the wake of unprecedented rising violence amongst teens and youth - both as perpetrator and victim.

Minors age 14-16 have a 10 p.m. curfew. And youth under 13 must be inside by 9:30 p.m.


Discussion ensued on if this curfew can be enforced with the current number of police officers in the ranks, how to engage teens and the resources available in the community to keep youth occupied and safe during the summer months.

The City of Philadelphia announced that the following community-based organizations were awarded contracts to operate Community Evening Resource Centers (Centers): Community of Compassion CDC Inc., Southwest; and Diversified Community Services, South.
The sites will support Philadelphia youth who have come to the attention of the Philadelphia Police after a curfew violation.

The Centers will be free of charge and located in neighborhoods to serve Philadelphia's youth and families in most need of support.


The Centers will operate daily from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Staff will provide youth with structured activities that promote positive youth development.

This includes engaging in community service and preparing for the workforce with job-readiness training. The programs will emphasize conflict resolution, violence prevention, mentoring and service linkages.

The Philadelphia Police Athletic League has extended hours this summer on Thursday evenings and Saturdays. Visit PhillyPAL.org for more information on which sites are open and available.
