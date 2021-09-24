PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School Board ratified a new three-year contract for teachers on Thursday night.
Teachers will get a 9% raise in base pay over the life of the contract, plus bonuses in the first two years.
A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers says they are very happy with the agreement.
"We were thrilled that our membership voted overwhelmingly to ratify our hard-fought collective bargaining agreement with the School District of Philadelphia. This evening, we're grateful that the School Board finalized the agreement with its unanimous approval," read a statement on behalf of the union.
The agreement between the union and the school board was reached on September 1.
MORE TOP STORIES
Philadelphia School District ratifies new 3-year contract for teachers
Teachers will get a 9% raise in base pay over the life of the contract.
PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News