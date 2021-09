Philadelphia School District ratifies new 3-year contract for teachers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School Board ratified a new three-year contract for teachers on Thursday night.Teachers will get a 9% raise in base pay over the life of the contract, plus bonuses in the first two years.A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers says they are very happy with the agreement "We were thrilled that our membership voted overwhelmingly to ratify our hard-fought collective bargaining agreement with the School District of Philadelphia. This evening, we're grateful that the School Board finalized the agreement with its unanimous approval," read a statement on behalf of the union.The agreement between the union and the school board was reached on September 1.