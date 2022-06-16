double shooting

2 teenagers killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

Police say one victim had been shot on the porch but was able to run inside the home.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two male teenagers in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old shooting victim inside a home on the block.

Police say he had been shot on the porch but was able to run inside the home.

Officers took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

They also discovered an 18-year-old victim about 200 feet from the home in an alleyway across the street.

He was also taken to the hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police say it remains unclear what the relationship is between the two victims.

Investigators are unsure if more than one weapon was used in the shooting. They say while two spent shell casings were found at the scene, both victims were shot "far more than two times."

They say it's possible a revolver was used, or more shell casings were yet to be found at the scene.

There were at least seven people inside the home where the 19-year-old victim was located, including a small child. Police say the residents were talking to officers about what they heard.

Police are hoping to look at private surveillance cameras on the block to see if anything was recorded that would help in their investigation.

No arrests have been made.
