6 arrested after group vandalizes federal buildings in Center City on New Year's Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a group of about 50 people, all dressed in black, vandalized several federal buildings in Center City.Officers spotted the large group around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Custom House on the 200 block of Chestnut Street where windows were smashed.Officials said several people ran, but not before police made three arrests.The vandals then hit the Federal Detention Center at 7th and Arch streets with Antifa-related graffiti, police said.Approximately 20 minutes later, three more individuals who police said were involved in the Custom House vandalism were arrested.Responding officers believe the group had more plans for the night."During a search, they recovered Molotov cocktails and some other devices which have not been identified," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Mike Cram said.Police are searching for more suspects.