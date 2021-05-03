violence

Anti-violence groups in Philadelphia asking for funding to help curb gun violence

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Anti-violence groups in Philly asking for funding to help curb gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anti-violence groups in Philadelphia are hoping to be one of the solutions to curb the violence plaguing the city.

"It's crazy, this is supposed to be the city of love, this is supposed to be brotherly love, there's no love," said April Withers of Logan.

"It makes you sick, every day it's something new," said Julius Lindsay from North Philadelphia.

As of Monday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department says there have been 176 homicides this year. That is up 39% from the same time in 2020.

SEE ALSO: Gunfire in Wissinoming section of Philadelphia kills 1, injures 3

To combat the growing violence, anti-violence groups in the city have asked Mayor Jim Kenney for funding. Kenney has proposed a $5.2 billion fiscal year budget for 2022, proposing $19 million more in spending for anti-violence programs, in addition to federal funding.

"They need all the funding honestly because it's like unacceptable at this point," said Ty from North Philadelphia.

Nomo Foundation in North Philadelphia has requested $1.5 million over the next five years to service the city's youth.

"A lot of our young people, family members have dealt with trauma in the city of Philadelphia, whether that's being a victim, or a bystander or someone just observed the violence," said Luqman Abdullah, Nomo Foundation facility administrator. "So these young people need supportive services."

SEE ALSO: Officials, community members lead call to action to end gun violence
EMBED More News Videos

Families who've lost loved ones to gun violence came together in West Philadelphia Friday in search of answers to put an end to it.



On Monday, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will join City Council in the first hearing to talk about the mayor's proposed budget. Funding for anti-violence groups is something he says he will be fighting for.

"How we are investing and supporting our young people, supporting those boots on the ground organizations that are out there helping our young people," said Johnson.

City Council has until June 30 to approve the mayor's budget. The new budget goes into effect July 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimephiladelphia city councilviolence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIOLENCE
Armed suspects carjack off-duty Philly police officer
Teen stabbed twice after allegedly stealing vehicle in Philadelphia
Woman stabbed multiple times in Center City; suspect sought
DHS warns of increasing threat of violence from Trump conspiracy
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News