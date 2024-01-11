Floodwaters recede as another storm heads for Philadelphia region Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The floodwaters are receding, but the impact of Tuesday's storm is behind some lingering issues.

Power problems persist in parts of the region as crews in other areas are still trying to clean up the mud and debris left behind on the roads.

Adding to the urgency is the next round of rain, which is expected to arrive Friday night.

Overnight Wednesday, the Delaware River at Burlington crested at a record 11.99 feet, which is considered a "major flood stage."

Delaware River at U.S. Coast Guard Station in Philadelphia | Source: National Weather Service

Road closures and power outages affected folks throughout the county as many began cleaning up the storm damage.

Crews spent the day Wednesday clearing trees and debris from roads and front yards.

Nearly 221,000 PECO customers have been impacted by power outages since the storm and more than 11,000 customers are still being affected.