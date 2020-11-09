What Philly beers are on tap for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Craft Beer Trail has grown into a very long list of local makers.We rounded up four with some fall flavors that will pair perfectly with your Thanksgiving meal.Whether you are celebrating with a traditional turkey or planning a vegan meal, we curated a list that will pair perfectly with football and appetizers all the way through dessert.We visited Delco Brewer 2SP and tasted the award-winning Russian Imperial Stout.Philadelphia Brewing showed off a new flavor, Working Cat, a hoppy pale ale named in honor of the team's house cat.Workhorse poured its brand-new cranberry wheat, while new brewery New Ridge has a pumpkin ale that pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving.But that's just the tip of our beer journey for the holiday. All the beers are available for pick up at the brewery.120 Concord Road #101-103, Aston, PA 190146168 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191282440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125250 King Manor Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406