Philly Aids Thrift expanding its reach to LGBTQ+ community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philly AIDS Thrift is all decked out for Pride, with a queer-centric window and a store filled with gently used gems, all donated.The store, which launched in 2005, turns the proceeds from sales into grants for organizations that provide programs and services for people in the region impacted by HIV and AIDS.Philly AIDS Thrift just added an HIV testing site to its second floor and is currently fundraising for a major expansion that will add 3,000 square feet to its flagship location.710 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147215-922-3186345 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-923-2960