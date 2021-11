PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As everyone gets excited about the upcoming holidays and travel plans that come with them, Philadelphia airport officials want fliers to plan ahead especially when it comes to parking.The economy lot at Philadelphia International lot is closed and will stay that way for the foreseeable future.If you plan to park on-site, officials stress that you should arrive three hours early.PHL only has 12,000 parking spaces that are expected to fill up quickly.Officials are also working with SEPTA to run more trains at the busiest flight times.The airport is reminding people to use Uber, Lyft, and taxis, or rely on the off-site parking options nearby.