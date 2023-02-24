Previewing what's to see at Philly Home and Garden Show 2023

Action News' Jessica Boyington did a little window shopping to find out about the Philly Home Show vendors.

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks now has the largest solar rooftop in a Pennsylvania venue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Home and Garden Show opens Friday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and sustainability will be on display.

Representatives will be on hand to flip the "switch. "

The rooftop will produce enough power for the more than 140 events held annually at the venue.

Any surplus will go back to the grid, powering local businesses and homes in Montgomery County.

Whether you're up for some DIY or looking for a designer, the Home Show has you covered.

