Visit Philly connects holiday shoppers with Black- and Brown-owned businesses on PHLASH bus loop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every Friday in December, holiday shopping just got a lift -- with a new free bus route called the 'Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop'.

Do all your shopping in one day with one free bus, four neighborhoods and lots of shops.

Passengers can board the bus at the Independence Visitor Center (599 Market Street) at noon, then get one hour at each of the four stops in various Philly neighborhoods.

Visit Philly highlights Black- and Brown-owned businesses in each neighborhood to help bring customers to support their shops.

The full day of shopping returns passengers to the original pickup location around 4 pm.

Route runs once every Friday through December 23rd