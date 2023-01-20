Kimmel Center: Philly Pops owe $1 million, need to pay $520,000 by noon or get evicted

The Kimmel Center tells Action News the Philly Pops owe $1 million in accruing debts over the last three years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. (POKC) is giving the Philly Pops until noon Friday to come up with more than $500,000, or they will have to leave.

The nation's largest stand-alone Pops orchestra announced in November it will cease operations this June.

The Philly Pops rolled out a $2-million fundraising effort earlier this month.

But now the organization has to pay $520,000 in rent or face eviction.

In a statement, the Philly Pops told Action News:

"We hope to continue discussions with POKC to reach a mutually acceptable outcome here for our loyal patrons and our amazing musicians."

Read the full statement from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.:

"The Philly POPS is an independent entity that operates separately from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc., (POKC) and has sole responsibility to pay the wages of its musicians and staff as well as performance related costs and expenses.



The Philly POPS owes $1 million in accruing debts over the last three years to POKC from both past and current season performances at the Kimmel Center - this includes production costs for use of the facilities and operations provided at the Kimmel Center, as well as wages for its contracted freelance musicians to perform the remaining concert dates of the 2022-23 season.



Despite continuous efforts to assist the Philly POPS; work out arrangements to complete the remainder of their season; multiple offers of flexible debt consolidation, reduction, and forgiveness; and acceptance of their proposed - yet never fulfilled - payment plan, the organization is unable to meet its obligations to its partners and stakeholders. The Philly POPS is the only resident company in default and has failed to make any payments toward past or current season costs since September 2022. POKC is a nonprofit organization and cannot continue to carry and cover the already significant debt of the Philly POPS or subsidize future performances.



While the Philly POPS takes time to restructure its business model and raise the funding needed to pay its debts, it cannot appear on the Kimmel Cultural Campus as a Resident Company. We look forward to welcoming the return of pops programming at the Kimmel Cultural Campus for its musicians, devoted audiences, and all of Philadelphia."