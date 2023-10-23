Pa. dentist teams up with service dog, recognized with award

We're Philly Proud of a local dentist who has partnered up with her service dog to provide a fluffy, comforting distraction to patients.

MAPLE GLEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dr. Rachel Lewin always wanted to work in healthcare since her parents were physicians. But her journey to becoming a dentist traveled many routes and various canals.

It started while she was an undergraduate student.

"I had two disc herniations that I rehabbed in physical therapy for 18 months, and I was having trouble balancing and getting up from being on the floor and things like that," she said. "So, I had a Rottweiler named Nala and she helped me with physical tasks."

Nala unfortunately passed away, which left Lewin searching for another dog to fill the void.

Lewin met 'August Adventure,' the Goldendoodle, when he was four weeks old. A few weeks later, they became inseparable partners.

"We knew that one day I wanted to bring him into the office so that my patients could enjoy having him as a therapy dog," said Lewin. "He's had well over 1,000 hours of training at this point... and he's been working with me ever since."

In 2021, Lewin achieved her dream of owning her own dental practice in her home state after detours to Nebraska and Tennessee. Now, her boutique, 'Beyond Dentistry' is open for business in Maple Glen.

There, patients can request to have August sit on their laps.

"He offers deep pressure therapy for anxiety in the dental chair," said Lewin.

Lewin has made contributions to the greater community of organized dentistry through her various volunteer leadership positions. As a result, she was awarded with the Pennsylvania Dental Association's 2023 '10 Under 10 Award'.

"These dentists are going to change the profession and the way that people receive dental care," she said. "They're doing incredibly inspiring things and I'm so honored to be among them."

To learn more about Beyond Dentistry or the Pennsylvania Dental Association, visit their websites.

