Pa. woman creates 'Have Goals Not Guns' program in memory of niece

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wanda Martin turned her pain into purpose after losing her niece, Latia Jones, in an act of gun violence.

"She was pursuing her goal to be a forensic psychologist because she had already lost a lot of her girlfriends due to gun violence," said Martin. "But unfortunately, in the midst of pursuing that goal, her life was cut short due to gun violence."

Martin wanted to make a difference in her niece's name. She created a book, curriculum, and in-person youth program by the name, "Have Goals Not Guns."

Through it, children and teens learn how to create and achieve goals, eliminate distractions and risky behaviors, and set their sights towards higher education and careers.

One of the current participants is the late Latia Jones' son, Naeem Jones, who was only three years old when he lost his mother.

"If you go to this program, it'll definitely help you with trying to find your goal and getting a better understanding of how to achieve it," he said. "My mother, she would be proud of me right now. When I do things, I definitely do it for her so that I can make her proud."

The summer camp kicked off this year and more sessions are planned for weekends in the fall. Martin hopes to bring her message to youth groups and schools across the Greater Philadelphia Region and then the country.

