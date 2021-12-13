community journalist

'NRG Gives' donates thousands to fuel the missions of local organizations

By
'NRG Gives' donates thousands to local organizations

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "At NRG, we're very passionate about giving back to the communities where our customers and our employees live and work," said Director of Marketing Stephanie Baldean. "Every year, our employees nominate several organizations and then we vote and select five winners. And each of those winners receive $20,000."

Through the NRG Gives program, the energy company has donated more than $800,000 since 2016. One of this year's recipients is Special Equestrians, a therapeutic horseback riding program in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

"We're excited about the NRG grant. We will use it to support the horses, offer scholarships to riders, and get that sense of being in control and being free and moving around," said Executive Director Mary-Jo May.

Since 1982, they have been using the calmness and cooperation of horses to transform the lives of individuals with special needs. Roe DeLuca, whose son has autism and dyspraxia, has seen the results over the last several years.

"For years, we've been looking for activities for our son, so he started riding," she said. "It really helps his body work together. He sleeps better and the connection that he has with his horse is just magical to watch."

Another organization benefited by the NRG Gives Grant is Anchor House, a safe haven for youth in Trenton, New Jersey.

"We have a shelter that works with youth and then we have several aging-out programs to provide housing," said Benjamin Thornton, Director of Outreach Services and Housing Initiatives. "These donations go a very long way and they continually support that young person on their journey to home."

Gift of Adoption Pennsylvania is also thankful for the gift they received from NRG. The organization seeks to fulfill adoptions of vulnerable children and estimates the annual cost of requests to be $95,200.

"We get 24 applications on average a year," said board member Ashlee Erny. "And with the NRG Gives money, we'll be able to help four to six children come home to those loving Pennsylvania families."

