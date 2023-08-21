Philly coaches introduce new 'Teqball' sport to city parks and rec centers

A recent donation of 50 TEQ Tables to parks and recreation centers citywide will help kids find their footing with a new sport.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philly coaches are introducing a new sport to kids in order to help find their footing in the world.

It's called, "Teqball." The sport is a combination of soccer and table tennis and can help kids learn how to control the ball better without the use of their hands.

A recent partnership between The SWAG youth soccer program and Teqball secured a donation of 50 TEQ tables for various community centers within the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.

"With these tables, we hope to bring a level of consistency in the neighborhood and have the kids come out and play and be creative as possible," said Ryan Griffith, Director of Coaching with The SWAG. "And really have the ability to problem solve so they can limit any issues or anything that isn't positive."

Especially with recent violence casting a shadow on local parks, coaches like Griffith hope that sports like Teqball can help turn the tables and teach conflict resolution.

Ajay Nwosu, CEO of Teqball and President of the US National Teqball Federation, hopes for the same outcomes.

"We are proud of our partnership with SWAG and the work they do with local youths of under-resourced communities", he said via a written statement. "Our commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles aligns seamlessly with The SWAG's mission to empower inner-city youth through soccer and work to reduce violence amongst local teens by offering Teqball as an outlet."

