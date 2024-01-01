Pa. veteran creates book for other vets to write their own stories

Sharon Cooke-Vargas created "I Am a Veteran - My Story," a journal with prompts for fellow vets to record moments from their military service.

Sharon Cooke-Vargas created "I Am a Veteran - My Story," a journal with prompts for fellow vets to record moments from their military service.

Sharon Cooke-Vargas created "I Am a Veteran - My Story," a journal with prompts for fellow vets to record moments from their military service.

Sharon Cooke-Vargas created "I Am a Veteran - My Story," a journal with prompts for fellow vets to record moments from their military service.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I joined the Army for adventure," said Sharon Cooke-Vargas. "I was a small town girl and wanted to see the world."

Cooke-Vargas' journey with the United States Army started as a teenager and lasted for 20 years. She recalls opportunities for women being limited at the time she joined. Nevertheless, she worked in support and administration before becoming a groundbreaking recruiter in the Philadelphia region.

Now well into retirement, Cooke-Vargas has become involved with other veterans through the American Legion Post #769. And she also created her own company called, 'The Journal Box.'

One of her most special creations is called "I Am a Veteran - My Story." The book is filled with prompts and blank spaces for veterans to record their own journeys for generations to come.

"I'm hoping that people will take this book and get it to as many veterans as possible because so many stories are lost," said Cooke-Vargas. "And it's just amazing, the experiences that people have gone through, and we want to make sure that their stories are not forgotten."

To learn more about "I Am a Veteran - My Story," visit the website for The Journal Box.

RELATED: 93-year-old Army veteran plays 'Taps' for fellow vets at retirement community