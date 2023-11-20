Man who left war-era Vietnam by boat builds cabinetry business in Philly

After leaving Vietnam in the midst of a war, Johnny Nguyen built a new life. And since then, he's built a new business: DVR Cabinetry.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After leaving his home country in the midst of the Vietnam War, Johnny Nguyen built a new life. And since then, he's built a new business: DVR Cabinetry.

"They want the kids to have the opportunity to go because there is no life in Vietnam," said Nguyen. "Because the war and the food, the supply chains, everything is so rough," he said.

Nguyen and his brother boarded a boat and moved into a camp for immigrants in Malaysia for several years. Then, they made their way to the United States.

Nguyen became a student before starting several jobs such as sewing and printing. He created his first business around the latter, creating business cards and brochures in his garage.

Eventually, he made his way into the world of construction. And thanks to strong connections in various community organizations, was able to build his own business.

Today, DVR Cabinetry is open for business in Northeast Philadelphia. It specializes in assembling cabinets and countertops.

"We employ around 25 people," said Nguyen. "And hopefully we're able to employ another 50 more people because our job is growing and we need to hire more people."

Nguyen says he is an example of the American dream and wants to inspire the next generation.

"America is a country where everybody is able to have opportunity," he said. "Anybody could come here and grow and you work hard enough to make your American dream come true."

