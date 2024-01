Kensington nonprofit's workforce program helping people stay in recovery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Young adults reentering communities, either after prison or rehab, face many barriers.

One of the biggest challenges is locking down a job.

Philly Unknown, a nonprofit in the city's Kensington neighborhood, is helping to lower the hurdles for those recovering from opioid addiction.

