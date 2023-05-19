Top 6 'Wedding edition': Unique ideas for the modern bride

Planning a wedding in the Philadelphia area? Here are some ideas for the bride who is looking to add a modern twist!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're anything like me, you might need someone like wedding and event planner, Lauren Westerman. She does it all for weddings from the tristate area to South Florida and beyond! (By does it all I mean that she makes your life a million times easier!)

I spent a day with Lauren so she could show me all the latest unique wedding ideas for the modern bride.

Party planning, gifts, and invitations: Box Bar

Lauren started me off at Box Bar in Old City! A bridal accessories store that specializes in the customization of EVERYTHING you need for your big day.

After you get engaged there's going to be a lot of gift giving (there are engagement gifts, bridal party bags, hotel gifts for guests, and wedding day items) and Box Bar has them all. Remember, you also have to invite all your friends and family everywhere too. There are engagement parties, bachelorette parties, bridal showers and of course, the wedding, so come check out their invitation room and get these events started!

Bridal hair: Jason Matthew Salon

At your wedding, it's your time to stand out. So, you want a hairstyle that's on trend but still unique.

I stopped by Jason Matthew Salon off Chestnut Street for an appointment with Jackie, bridal hair extraordinaire. She tells me, while it's still classic, the updo isn't as popular as it used to be!

So Jackie made a deep side part, curled my entire head, and added some rhinestones. And just like that, I'm a bride!

Shoe changes:



Yes...wearing heels all day HURTS! Lauren says she's noticed a trend in brides opting for comfort during the reception with customized sneakers for brides and grooms too!

Luckily, comfortable shoes can still be cute and reflect your style. If athletic shoes aren't your thing, you can spring for a tennis shoe with glitter or lace details.

