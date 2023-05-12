It's time to go glam in this week's Top 6 wedding edition as the bride-to-be focuses on finding a venue, a photographer and a makeup artist.

Top 6 'Wedding edition': Philly photographer, makeup artist, venue to check out for your special day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our own Jessica Boyington recently got engaged and now she's busy planning for the big day.

It's time to go glam in this week's Top 6 wedding edition as the bride-to-be focuses on finding a venue, photographer and makeup artist.

Makeup: Julie Rubinstein



Every bride wants to look her best on the big day...My advice? Call Julie Rubinstein. A professional makeup artist with 15 years of experience.

Photographer: Mario Oliveto



Without question, the one thing that every couple needs on their wedding day is the perfect picture.

I met up with Luxury wedding photographer, Mario Oliveto. He's been perfecting his craft since he was 12 years old.

Venue: Finley Catering - Ballroom at the Ben



You certainly can't have a wedding without a venue, and you don't want a venue that doesn't have the best reputation.

So I met up with Michelle Finley, of the family owned and run Finley Catering. She gave me a peek at one of their five locations, the Ballroom at the Ben.

Immediately upon entering you'll see the gorgeous details from floor to ceiling, several bars, a dessert room, and the ability for personalized lighting.

