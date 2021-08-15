events

Phish: Summer Tour 2021 draws large crowd along Atlantic City beach

Saturday was the first night of the three-day New Jersey event.
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Atlantic City's boardwalk was packed Saturday as many gathered under the sun for the Phish: Summer Tour 2021 concert.

"Last night was my first one since pre-COVID, and we had an amazing time, and we're here for night two. Haven't seen Phish in two years," said Beth Heed, from Roxborough.

Many people Action News spoke with said they came from all over the country to attend.

"I want to be safe. We all want to be safe. I mean, I have four kids and a wife, but I'm here to have a great time, and we're celebrating. We turn 50," said Daniel Nabedrick-Molitor, from Minneapolis, MA.

RELATED: Live concerts, large gatherings raise concerns amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Phish announced on their Instagram account a new policy for their summer and fall tour dates. Attendees will have to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result.

That starts with their next tour stop at The Gorge in Washington later this month.

"I was a little disappointed. I mean, I would have loved to have that extra security for this particular run, but you know I have my mask. I'm outside," said Isabelle Mercurio from Mount Airy.

Donny Siok, from Ocean City, N.J., said, "I'm not that nervous about it personally, but I do think that's probably the best option right now coming through."

Many say this is the first concert they've attended since the pandemic hit, and they plan to have fun in a safe way.

"It's been like a year and a half since I've been to a concert," said Todd Jordan from Seattle, WA.

