Man found dead inside Phoenixville home

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a death in Phoenixville, Chester County.
Officials said a man was found dead inside a house on the 400 block of Dayton Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
A neighbor said a large police presence was on the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released.
Phoenixville police have not released any further information on the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
