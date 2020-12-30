death investigation

Man found dead inside Phoenixville home

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a death in Phoenixville, Chester County.

Officials said a man was found dead inside a house on the 400 block of Dayton Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A neighbor said a large police presence was on the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Phoenixville police have not released any further information on the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
