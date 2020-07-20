PHS Pop Up, Parks on Tap are perfect spots for outdoor fun

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's Pop Up Garden on South Street is back for its sixth season.The PHS Pop Up provides a lush landscape designed by the horticultural experts. The food and drinks are provided by the same group that owns Khyber Pass and Cantina Los Caballitos. The atmosphere is like a summer picnic with all the safety precautions in place to provide proper social distancing, mask-wearing and contactless service. All the proceeds are used to support PHS's work in the Philadelphia community.Parks on Tap returns with a twist on its normal mobile happy hour. This year they are setting up in more permanent locations.There is one at Fairmount Park's Horticultural Center and the other is in the shadow of the Art Museum at the end of Boathouse Row.Both are offering a similar menu of drinks and food and beautiful scenery.1438 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19103Fairmount Horticulture Center 100 N. Horticultural Drive (Next to the famous Waterworks by Boathouse Row)