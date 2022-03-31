PITA CHIP restaurant serves Mediterranean food with a side of support for Afghan refugees

- (WPVI) -- Omar Alsaadi is the co-founder and head chef of PITA CHIP, a restaurant serving up Mediterranean fusion fare in University City and Temple University.Alsaadi is also a Syrian immigrant who's using the flavors of his homeland to help others coming to this country.With every order of the wrap Malik al-Batata, dubbed "The Syrian," proceeds go to the Nationalities Services Center to aid Afghan refugees.3601 Market Steet Unit #3, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 191041600 North Broad Street Unit 7, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19121