PITA CHIP restaurant serves Mediterranean food with a side of support for Afghan refugees

Alsaadi is a Syrian immigrant who's using the flavors of his homeland to help others.
By Bethany Owings
- (WPVI) -- Omar Alsaadi is the co-founder and head chef of PITA CHIP, a restaurant serving up Mediterranean fusion fare in University City and Temple University.

Alsaadi is also a Syrian immigrant who's using the flavors of his homeland to help others coming to this country.

With every order of the wrap Malik al-Batata, dubbed "The Syrian," proceeds go to the Nationalities Services Center to aid Afghan refugees.

PITA CHIP | Instagram | Facebook
University City Location:

3601 Market Steet Unit #3, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104
Temple University Location:
1600 North Broad Street Unit 7, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19121
