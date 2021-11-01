crash

Platt Memorial Bridge crash injures 1 adult, 1 child

Two vehicles collided near the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An adult and a child were injured in a crash on the base of the Platt Memorial Bridge in South Philadelphia on Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided near the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue.

The impact sheared one vehicle into pieces.

An adult was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. A child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Their conditions have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficphiladelphiabridgecollisioncrash
