Platt Memorial Bridge crash injures 1 adult, 1 child

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An adult and a child were injured in a crash on the base of the Platt Memorial Bridge in South Philadelphia on Sunday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided near the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue.The impact sheared one vehicle into pieces.An adult was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. A child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Their conditions have not been released.No other injuries were reported.The crash remains under investigation.