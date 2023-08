Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania are trying to catch a pair of thieves who stole several PlayStation video game consoles.

Suspects sought for theft of several PlayStation 5 video game consoles

Surveillance pictures show the suspects inside the Walmart on Indian Run Street in Exton last Thursday.

Police say one of the men may have had a handgun.

They took off with three PlayStation 5 units.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Scott E. Pezick at 484-875-6021 or spezick@westwhiteland.org.