Philadelphia councilmember introduces resolution to honor slain rapper PnB Rock

Rapper PnB Rock, a well-known hip-hop artist from Philadelphia, was fatally shot Monday afternoon during a robbery at a Los Angeles eatery, police sources told ABC News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock continue to mourn his death.

He was gunned down during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles on Monday.

On Thursday, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson introduced a resolution to honor his life and legacy.

"He could have said, 'You know what I'm just gonna focus on making money.' He still focused on particularly trying to save our young people and give them a sense of direction, and most importantly -- hope," said Johnson.

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, grew up in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. He used the name PnB as an acronym for the intersection of Pastorius and Baynton streets.

Councilman Johnson said the rapper should be recognized for using his platform to inspire young people traumatized by gun violence.

If the resolution is approved next week, it will be presented to the entertainer's family.