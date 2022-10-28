Woman leaving Point Breeze nail salon shot by stray bullet: Police

Police say the woman was shot in her side.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 22nd and Dickinson streets in Point Breeze.

She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, but her condition has not been released.

The Action Cam on the scene showed a bullet hole in the windshield of a vehicle parked outside the nail salon.

Police have not said if they know who fired the shot.

No arrests have been announced at this time.