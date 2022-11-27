Police: Stolen car crashes, injuries 3 people in Port Richmond

While eluding police, the stolen vehicle crashed into two vehicles and struck a man in a wheelchair.

A man in a wheelchair is fighting for his life after a police chase of a stolen car resulted in a crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in a wheelchair is fighting for his life after a wild police chase of a stolen car resulted in a crash.

Police say just after 9 p.m. Saturday night, they were in pursuit of a stolen Cadillac Escalade.

While eluding police, the stolen vehicle crashed into two vehicles and struck a man in a wheelchair.

It happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in the Port Richmond section of the city.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A woman and a child were inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four people in the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

Chief Inspector D.F. Pace told Action News, "Three ran in one direction, and the 4th occupant ran in another direction. The officer gave chase to the 4th individual who he saw throwing bullets from his pockets..."

Officers were able to catch the 4th suspect who is 19-years-old.

Police recovered three loaded guns inside the Cadillac.

The other three suspects remain on the run.

Police believe they are in their late teens.