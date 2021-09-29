Video captures police chase suspect plow through day care playground area

A driver plowed through a KinderCare playground during a police chase Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., and it was all captured on camera.
Fortunately, the kids had just left the area for lunch minutes earlier at the facility in South Park Township.
"My stomach dropped. I was, I mean, I was shaking. I instantly thought it could have ended in a catastrophe," said parent Jessica Hoffman. "I just wanted to go and hurry up and pick up my son and just hold him."
According to ABC affiliate WTAE, 22-year-old Jacob Balcer was arrested in connection with the incident.
Balcer is facing a slew of charges including fleeing and recklessly endangering another person.