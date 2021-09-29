police chase

Video captures police chase suspect plow through day care playground area

The incident happened at the KinderCare playground in South Park Township, Allegheny County.
By
SOUTH PARK TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A stroke of luck might have avoided catastrophe at a day care in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

A driver plowed through a KinderCare playground during a police chase Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., and it was all captured on camera.

Fortunately, the kids had just left the area for lunch minutes earlier at the facility in South Park Township.

"My stomach dropped. I was, I mean, I was shaking. I instantly thought it could have ended in a catastrophe," said parent Jessica Hoffman. "I just wanted to go and hurry up and pick up my son and just hold him."

According to ABC affiliate WTAE, 22-year-old Jacob Balcer was arrested in connection with the incident.

Balcer is facing a slew of charges including fleeing and recklessly endangering another person.

