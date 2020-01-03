hit and run

Pemberton Township Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County are looking for information about a hit-and-run driver after a man was struck and killed on December 27.

Ronald Zukowski, 72, was delivering food for Riccardo's Pizza in Browns Mills at the time of the crash.

"Our customers were coming in and leaving flowers. Some of his family members left flowers," said employee Dezmen Walker, who was working when it happened.

Zukowski was a delivery driver for Riccardo's Pizza and, according to employees, was making a delivery on foot to Country Lakes Apartments when he was hit at about 7:00 p.m.

"We do it all the time. We always walk across the street. The apartments always order," said Walker.

Authorities say Ronald was struck by a vehicle while crossing Lakehurst Road, and then was struck by a second driver who was not able to swerve out of the way.
Authorities say the first driver did not stop. The second driver did.

"We were looking for who hit him. And we couldn't find him. He was nowhere to be found," said Walker.

Workers at the pizza shop are devastated.

"He was such a kind man. He was always telling me stories about how he was in the Navy, and how he wanted me to get into the military. He was definitely someone I looked up to," said Walker.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pemberton Township Police.

