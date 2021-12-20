double homicide

Philadelphia police search for man wanted in double homicide investigation

The suspect was last seen getting off of a SEPTA bus in the area of Frankford Avenue and Battersby Street.
By
Man wanted for double homicide in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police seek the public's help to identify a man wanted in a double homicide investigation.

The incident happened Friday, December 3, around 5 a.m. on the 400 block of Passmore Street.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect who shot and killed two men. After the shooting, the video shows him pointing his gun at a driver nearby in an attempt to steal their vehicle.

Police say the weapon appeared to malfunction, and the suspect took off on foot.

Philadelphia police seek the public's help to identify a man wanted in a double homicide investigation.



The suspect was last seen getting off of a SEPTA bus in the area of Frankford Avenue and Battersby Street.

Any with information surrounding this suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

