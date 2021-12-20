Philadelphia police search for man wanted in double homicide investigation

Philadelphia police seek the public's help to identify a man wanted in a double homicide investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police seek the public's help to identify a man wanted in a double homicide investigation.The incident happened Friday, December 3, around 5 a.m. on the 400 block of Passmore Street.Police say surveillance video shows the suspect who shot and killed two men. After the shooting, the video shows him pointing his gun at a driver nearby in an attempt to steal their vehicle.Police say the weapon appeared to malfunction, and the suspect took off on foot.The suspect was last seen getting off of a SEPTA bus in the area of Frankford Avenue and Battersby Street.Any with information surrounding this suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact police.