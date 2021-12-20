Gov. Wolf signs bill to expand pool of substitute teachers in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The lingering COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on schools across Pennsylvania, and it has specifically increased the need for substitute teachers.
Governor Tom Wolf says that's why he signed a bill to address that need for the rest of the current school year and for the next school year.
Among the changes:
-Retired teachers are now eligible to fill teacher vacancies on an emergency or short-term basis.
-Schools can use eligible college students and recent graduates of education programs to serve as substitute teachers.
-Educators with active Pennsylvania certificates and those with comparable out-of-state certificates can serve as day-to-day substitutes for 20 days, or longer under certain circumstances.
-Teachers with inactive certificates may substitute for 180 days instead of 90 days per school year.
-Individuals who are 25 or older, have at least 60 college credits or three years of experience as a paraprofessional, and complete training on classroom management, may serve as "classroom monitors" by delivering preplanned assignments for a teacher.
