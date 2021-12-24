stray bullet

Police: Man critically injured by stray bullet in West Philadelphia

Police say the man was shot while in bed watching tv with his girlfriend at the residence.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left one man injured while inside his home.

It happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of N. 62nd Street.

The bullet that injured the man came from across the street, according to police.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Authorities say 11 rifle rounds were found across the street from the residence.

So far, there have been no arrests made at this time.
