LIVE: Fallen Deptford police officer's body escorted back to New Jersey

It's the first line of duty death for the Deptford Township Police Department.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Deptford Township Police Department Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler.

Officer Shisler was shot in the line of duty on March 10.

According to the state attorney general, Shisler made a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive.

While details of the stop itself have not been released, authorities say it turned into a chase and a struggle, and shots were fired.

The pedestrian, Mitchell Negron Jr., was killed.

Shisler was shot in the leg and critically wounded. He spent weeks at Cooper's ICU.

He was then moved to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, where he passed away on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Shisler's body will be escorted back to Deptford from the medical examiner's office in Philadelphia.

The 27-year-old officer is survived by his parents, brother, and sister.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

Shisler's patrol car and the memorial will remain at the township building until his funeral.