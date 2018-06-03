INSIDE STORY

A possible alternative to the proposed real estate tax hike?

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Story: June 3, 2018 - Alternatives to the real estate tax (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Alternatives to the real estate tax increase

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders took an in-depth look at the alternatives presented by City Council to stave-off a Real Estate Tax hike in this year's budget. (WPVI)

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders took an in-depth look at the alternatives presented by City Council to stave-off a Real Estate Tax hike in this year's budget. They also discussed the on-going diversity issue in the building trades as Mayor Kenney and City Council begin the $500 million Rebuild initiative asking for minority contract/job inclusion.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel hits on local topics, including Heroin homeless camps being cleared in Kensington and Jersey enacting healthcare coverage mandate.


Also, New Jersey becomes the second state to enact a healthcare mandate, Starbucks closes for anti-bias training and the homeless heroin camps are cleared out in Kensington.
EMBED More News Videos

A bill to prevent the Philly soda tax and a plea for some civility and humanity.


This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Dom Giordano, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Christine Flowers. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside story
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INSIDE STORY
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
WATCH: Inside Story on Temple's Fox School rankings scandal, trouble at Ms. America and more
Watch July 22 Inside Story: Mayor Kenney's soda tax W, local reax to Trump on Russia
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
More inside story
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News