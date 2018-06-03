EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3549086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel hits on local topics, including Heroin homeless camps being cleared in Kensington and Jersey enacting healthcare coverage mandate.

A bill to prevent the Philly soda tax and a plea for some civility and humanity.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders took an in-depth look at the alternatives presented by City Council to stave-off a Real Estate Tax hike in this year's budget. They also discussed the on-going diversity issue in the building trades as Mayor Kenney and City Council begin the $500 million Rebuild initiative asking for minority contract/job inclusion.Also, New Jersey becomes the second state to enact a healthcare mandate, Starbucks closes for anti-bias training and the homeless heroin camps are cleared out in Kensington.This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Dom Giordano, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Christine Flowers. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.------