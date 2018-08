EMBED >More News Videos The panel discusses Govenor Murphy stance on gun control.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders discuss all the pertinent races in the upcoming Pa. Primaries on Tuesday, May 15th. Hear our panelists weigh in on who has the edge in each race.Also discussed, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy talks gun control, should the city of Philadelphia relocate drug addicts from Kensington, and 15 executives are found guilty of fraud in the precedent-setting case of the Wilmington Trust Bank in Delaware.This week's panel is comprised of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Val DiGiorgio, David Dix and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.