EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4203278" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Other states are following PA's lead in investigating the Catholic Church scandal.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4203272" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remembering a 9-11 hero, Josh Shapiro's rise in national prominence and more.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discussed the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office bringing murder charges against Officer Pownall for fatally shooting a person in back as he fled a scene.Other topics discussed include other states probing their own Catholic Dioceses after Pennsylvania's scandal, two immigrant families seek sanctuary in a Philly church to avoid deportation and Delaware Incumbent Senator Tom Carper (D) fends off left-leaning Candidate Kerri Harris in a democratic primary.This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Jan Ting, Larry Platt, and Christine Flowers. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.------