INSIDE STORY

Philly PD in spotlight after ex-cop charged with murder

By
Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discussed the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office bringing murder charges against Officer Pownall for fatally shooting a person in back as he fled a scene.
Other states are following PA's lead in investigating the Catholic Church scandal.


Other topics discussed include other states probing their own Catholic Dioceses after Pennsylvania's scandal, two immigrant families seek sanctuary in a Philly church to avoid deportation and Delaware Incumbent Senator Tom Carper (D) fends off left-leaning Candidate Kerri Harris in a democratic primary.
Remembering a 9-11 hero, Josh Shapiro's rise in national prominence and more.



This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Jan Ting, Larry Platt, and Christine Flowers. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.


