Other topics discussed include other states probing their own Catholic Dioceses after Pennsylvania's scandal, two immigrant families seek sanctuary in a Philly church to avoid deportation and Delaware Incumbent Senator Tom Carper (D) fends off left-leaning Candidate Kerri Harris in a democratic primary.
This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Jan Ting, Larry Platt, and Christine Flowers. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.
