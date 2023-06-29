Porch pirate following delivery trucks in South Jersey, neighbors say

One victim said he's seen the suspect in the neighborhood before, and he's not the only one.

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a recent string of porch pirate thefts that may all be related.

Police in Pennsauken Township say these thefts have been happening over the past few weeks, and investigators are hoping neighbors can help identify a suspect.

"This guy is following the UPS and FedEx truck when they drop the packages. He comes after them and steals the package," said Roberto Gordian, who saw the suspect on his home surveillance steal a package on Tuesday.

Investigators say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of 44th Street. They believe this person may be responsible for several thefts in the township.

"After I called the 411 tip line, the detectives sent an officer to make a report," said Gordian.

He told police the thief made off with his $20 pair of sandals.

Gordian also said he's seen this man in the neighborhood before, and he's not the only one.

"I was doing yard work and he wanted to get into my yard to see what type of yard equipment I guess I had. I wouldn't let him," said Jared Sooy.

Investigators say home surveillance is a huge help in this case.

"That's a lot of the reasons we're able to make headway on this, so that's a good first step. In a lot of cases, it should deter anyone coming up," said Captain Jeffrey Wheeler.

Package thefts have become a common crime, not only in New Jersey but across the country.

According to Security.org, roughly 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen. That's almost 20% of the population.

"Make friends with your neighbors," said Captain Wheeler. "You can watch their house, they can watch your house when you know something is coming in. If possible, choose a delivery time when you know you're going to be home."

Neighbors say they want this person taken into custody.

"I'm getting more security on my house I think," said Sooy.

Investigators are also asking more victims to come forward and report any stolen packages.