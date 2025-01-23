Volunteers hit Philadelphia streets in bitter cold to count unsheltered population

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of volunteers canvassed Philadelphia streets, shelters and warming centers late Wednesday into Thursday morning to count the unsheltered population and provide services to those in need.

The effort to count the number of people experiencing homelessness is possibly more crucial this year since it is colder than it was in the previous three years.

The city remains under a Cold Blue, which is declared when temperatures fall below freezing. During this time more beds are made available in shelters and warming centers.

Hundreds of volunteers met at 10 p.m. on Wednesday to begin canvassing shelters and streets of Philadelphia for the annual Point-In-Time Count.

The count is a nationwide mandate to collect data to help decide how much funding is needed for homeless services in the city.

Officials said almost 1,000 people were counted last year - that's a 38% increase over 2023.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D) and his staff were among the volunteers taking part in the count.

"When you talk about the issue of the quality of life in our city, you must address the issue of homelessness," Johnson said. "You have young people who are living from home to home on couches. Individuals suffering from issues with mental health."

Johnson said a main goal is to see firsthand what resources are needed to help people find stable homes.

City officials and volunteers usually conduct a separate count focused on the youth after determining the number of adults experiencing homelessness.