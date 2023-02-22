Despite lack of snow, pothole season is well underway across Delaware Valley

Call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to report potholes on state highways and 311 for pothole repair services on municipal roads in Philadelphia.

One of the fringe benefits of the complete lack of snow this year is the opportunity for road crews to get a jump on potholes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the season we love to hate. Namely, pothole season.

Usually, pothole repairs during the dead of winter employ the use of "temporary cold patch" material until the weather breaks, officials said.

This year, road crews are already using permanent hot asphalt filler.

But experts say just because we're experiencing a so-called "snow drought" doesn't mean we get to skip pothole season.

"It doesn't really matter if we have snow on the ground. It's more temperature-wise because we are still getting rain. When the water seeps through the pavement, and if that freezes and then thaws, that's what's creating the cavity underneath the pavement," said PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs.

According to the Action News Data Journalism Team, the City of Philadelphia received 281 requests for potholes and similar road repairs in December 2022.

In January, that number nearly tripled to 828.

Philadelphia Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz said that number is slightly above average for this time of year.

"Even though we haven't gotten a lot of cold weather at night, it's been pushing it," he said. "But there's been a little bit of freezing in there and because the sun doesn't hit and dry everything out, we get a little freeze/thaw in there."

Officials from the city and PennDOT say don't be shy about reporting any potholes you see on the highways and local roadways.

"(The calls are) not bothering us. So, please do call the 1-800-FIX-ROAD number to report when there's a pothole on a state highway," Briggs said.

While 1-800-FIX-ROAD is PennDOT's number to report potholes on state highways, 311 is the number to call for pothole repair service on municipal roads in Philadelphia.

Otherwise, check your municipality's website for information about pothole repair services in your town or borough.