Preservation Hall Jazz Band to make stop in Philly on 60th Anniversary Tour

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Preservation Hall Jazz Band will make a stop in Philadelphia during the group's 60th-anniversary tour around the country.

Preservation Hall is a jazz institution located in New Orleans' historic French Quarter, and it has a Philly connection.

Sandra Jaffe, co-founder8 of Preservation Hall, grew up in Philadelphia.

In 1961, she and her husband, Allan, opened Preservation Hall to preserve the musical heritage of New Orleans.

It was the first fully integrated music venue in the south.

The band is now led by Sandra and Allan's son, Ben.

"He's still working to keep the family's legacy and both the past and future of jazz alive," says Leslie Patterson-Tyler, V.P. of Communications at Kimmel Cultural Campus.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus has an entire series of jazz shows on tap this season, celebrating the history, artistry, and diversity of the genre.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform at the Miller Theater on Nov. 11.

