Pretty Girls Cook is all about looking good but tasting better

By Chandler Lutz
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Teacher turned caterer Dominique Shields just celebrated the five-year anniversary of her Northern Liberties restaurant, Pretty Girls Cook.

The restaurant serves up eclectic food and recipes that Shields has learned throughout her career.

From the restaurant's biggest hit, the Ladies Love Salmon, a grilled salmon fillet with their homemade confetti rice, to the Make 'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts, with bacon, candy pecans and goat cheese.

Pretty Girls Cook also offers Sunday brunch with their Wake and Bake deep fried French toast breakfast sandwich and homemade juices for you to enjoy at their BYOB.

The décor is dedicated to the powerful women on the walls and the color pink.

Shields says she wanted to create the vibe in her restaurant to be inclusive and about women lifting each other up.


Pretty Girls Cook | Instagram | Facebook
1016 North Marshall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-278-2260
